School board votes to spend CARES funds to enhance safety at schools

–Tuesday night, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a series of expenditures at their meeting at the district office. Many of their expenditures were to help the district deal with students returning to school under the extended COVID-19 restrictions. The intent is to enhance safety for students, teachers, and staff.

With State of California Coronavirus funding (CARES), the school board approved improved heating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to improve air quality in schools. They agreed to buy outdoor learning tables. They also voted to buy a device for COVID-19 disinfection. It’s a Synexis Sphere Device that costs about $23,000. It will be used in nursing areas.

One of the educational programs they agreed to buy, however, is one that the district has used for several years, Edgenuity is used primarily in summer programs to help students get credit for classes. That program will cost the district about $70,000. It will also be paid for with the CARES act funding.

The PRJUSD School Board meeting was held at the district office, but no one other than staff was allowed to attend. The meeting was carried out on Youtube, and people who wanted to participate could call into the meeting. Interested community members may still view the meeting on Youtube.

