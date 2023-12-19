School bus drivers needed in Paso Robles

Shortage of bus drivers reportedly nation-wide issue

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is actively seeking additional bus drivers following the reduction of routes for the 2023-2024 school year. Currently, PRJUSD has 15 certified school bus drivers but is reportedly in need of at least three more.

The shortage of school bus drivers is not confined to PRJUSD or California; it is recognized as a nationwide issue, according to reports.

The district is addressing the ongoing challenge by encouraging individuals to consider a career as a bus driver. Opportunities for both five-hour part-time and eight-hour full-time positions are open, with a pay range of $21.44 to $28.74, along with a 5% split shift rate. Training is provided.

For those interested, applications for the positions can be submitted through the following links:

