School bus fees to double due to lack of drivers

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District issued the following notice to parents about a change in price for school bus fees that will become effective Thursday. Fees for home-to-school travel will double in price starting Jan. 16, due in part to a lack of school bus drivers, according to the district.

The notice reads as follows:

As communicated in October 2019, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD), continues to experience a shortage of school bus drivers and interested applicants. This lack of qualified drivers has created some intermittent impact to the operation of home-to-school routes. Without changes to the current transportation program, current staffing levels will continue to create day-to-day challenges and it will not be possible to sustain efficient operation of all special and general education routes in the future.

On December 10, 2019, the Board of Trustees directed staff to develop options for reduced home-to-school transportation service in the 2020-21 school year. Therefore, the Transportation Department regrets to inform you that as part of that restructuring plan, effective immediately, the cost of bus passes for the spring semester will be increasing. Unfortunately, there is never a good time to present this kind of news, however, PRJUSD believes it is necessary to inform families as soon as possible of the impending changes and cost increases.

As a reminder, the Parent Pay Transportation bus passes that were purchased for the ½ year, FALL semester will become invalid January 16, 2020. It is required that your student have a current ½ year SPRING bus pass to continue using transportation services after that date. Students will be denied transportation services after that date. The Reduced Fee Program passes must be purchased at the Support Services Office. Income verification is not required if currently enrolled in the Parent Pay Reduced Program for the 2019-2020 year. The Transportation Department offers online purchase of bus passes for the ½ year SPRING semester. Bus passes purchased online will be mailed to the purchaser or can be given to the Bus Driver to give to your student.

The Transportation Office located at 2910 Union Road, will be open for walk in purchases. Office hours are Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Appointments are available. Please see the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District website for further information regarding the Parent Pay Bus Pass program, or call the Transportation Office at @ 769-1160. We look forward to an enjoyable and safe experience for your student on the “Yellow School Bus.”

