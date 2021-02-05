School campus in Paso Robles closed due to COVID-19 cases

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District made the decision to close the campus of the Winifred Pifer Elementary Friday morning out of “an abundance of caution” related to COVID-19 cases.

All educational programs at the school site have been transitioned to distance learning for the remainder of this week and next week, according to Deputy Superintendent Jen Gaviola. The school site is reportedly being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“PRJUSD is committed to the health and wellness of our staff, students, and greater community,” wrote Gaviola in an email. “The school site is will reopen for in-person classes on 2-16-2021. Thank you in advance for your support in this matter.”

