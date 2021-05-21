School district accepting names for citizen advisory committee

Deadline to apply is June 1

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is currently accepting names of Paso Robles community members interested in serving a five-year term reviewing facility name suggestions and submitting recommendations to the Board of Trustees.

Specifically, the district is looking for representatives from community-based organizations, the Paso Robles historical community, and Paso Robles PTA/PTOs. These representatives will be joined by previous lifetime members of this committee, representatives from the district’s bargaining units, non-represented employees, and PRHS Associated Student Body member(s).

From recommendations, the Board of Trustees shall name district schools and other district-owned or leased buildings, grounds, and facilities in recognition of former employees and individuals who have made contributions to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District community. The board encourages community participation.

Interested parties should contact Theresa Braden at TLBraden@pasoschools.org prior to June 1, 2021. The committee members will be approved by the Board of Trustees at the June 8, 2021 Board Meeting. The first meeting of the committee to review three current requests for naming facilities will be held at a TBD date in June.

