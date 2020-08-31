School district addresses problem with recent payroll deposit for employees

District says the problem is not unique to PRJUSD

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District sent out the following notice regarding payroll issues experienced by many district employees:

As of early Monday morning (8/31) Paso Robles Joint Unified School District staff has reported that direct deposits for the August payroll were posted to some employee bank accounts and then reversed out. This is impacting many banking institutions, but not all, and is not specific to PRJUSD employees. The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education has been notified and is currently working with the County Treasurer to work through this issue. At this time, we are unaware of the details surrounding the cause of this situation and will update staff as information becomes available.

We understand the sensitivity and timeliness of monthly payroll and the stress this may cause. Rest assured, we are working with our county partners to address this as quickly as possible.

Share this post!

email

Related