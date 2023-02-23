School district advises precautions during stormy weather

No school closures anticipated at this time

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is advising families to take precautions and stay safe during the upcoming harsh, cold, and windy weather.

In a message on Wednesday afternoon to families, the school district urged them to add additional travel time, especially in the morning, and to check up on each other during the storm. The district has been in communication with local emergency agencies and has been advised to be prepared for significant winds, rain, and even snow.

The Paso Robles Fire Department warns that the storm could cause falling trees and icy roads, particularly on bridges. Local power outages are also expected, and the district stresses that families should not call 911 to report or check on a power outage. Instead, they recommend using PG&E’s online resource for the latest updates on outages.

Despite the expected severe weather conditions, the school district does not anticipate any school closures at this time. However, if it is decided that schools must close for the safety of students, staff, and families, the district will notify families via ParentSquare immediately.

The district also reminds families that if they are in need of assistance during the storm, they should contact the school district for help.

The winter storm watch serves as a reminder to all residents in the area to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of others during harsh weather conditions.

For more information and tips on preparing for a winter storm, residents can visit the San Luis Obispo County – Office of Emergency Services website.

