School district announces passing of former superintendent Julian Crocker

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District community is mourning the loss of Julian Crocker, who passed away Friday. Crocker served as the PRJUSD interim superintendent in 2019. He also served as the school district’s superintendent for nine years before being elected to the county superintendent position. Crocker spent 16 years as county superintendent before retiring in Jan. 2015.

“Julian Crocker was the leader whom I have admired most in my career,” said Curt Dubost, the current PRJUSD Superintendent, “I only wish I could ever live up to the standards of professionalism, competence, and humanity he set for us all. Ever the gentleman, he was the classiest educator with whom I have ever had the pleasure of working. He was also among the most admirable of men I have had the privilege of knowing and calling my friend and colleague. Paso Robles Schools, the students of San Luis Obispo County, and all of us who worked under his mentorship are better for it. On a personal level, Julian was the first to arrive at our home when my wife Kate and I lost our son Jacob to an accident. He was always there for me with wise counsel and a kind word. I will miss him immensely.”

Crocker’s family issued the following statement:

Dear friends,

Our family appreciates your prayers and support during Julian’s illness and now, with his passing. We ask you to consider, instead of food or flowers:

Send donations to:

The Julian Crocker Community Scholarship Fund c/o Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, 550 Dana Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Online: https://www.cfsloco.org/donate/?fund=4509

God Bless, Donna, Kelly, Karen, and Kameron,

We will all miss him more than words can express.

