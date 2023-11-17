School district approves plans for new beach volleyball facility

Project fully funded by community donations

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has given the green light for a new three-court regulation beach volleyball facility, slated to commence construction later this month, according to a press release from the Paso Robles High School Athletics Department.

The project is estimated to cost $120,000, fully funded by community donations from Garrett Thiessen Construction, Advanced Concrete Construction, The Bowman Family, and program sponsorships from Borjon Auto Center, Paso Robles Waste & Recycle, Bearcat Boosters, and the Paso Robles High School Athletic Department. The facility will be situated between the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office and the softball field, across the street from Paso Robles High School.

“This is a great opportunity for our Bearcats. Bringing this facility to PRHS is helping to solidify the commitment to our Beach Volleyball Athletes,” said PRHS Athletic Director Michael Sauret.

“I am so happy for our athletes to get a proper and most importantly a safe facility to practice and compete on,” said Beach Volleyball Director of Sport and Head Varsity Coach Vickie Werling. “This will help us grow our program and allow Paso Robles High School to have a home field location easily accessible to our athletes and spectators. Our goal will be to encourage our local surrounding High Schools to join the Beach program as well, so we can offer the youth of the North County a sport that ages with you beyond High School and College.”

Beach Girls Volleyball gained recognition as a CIF sport in 2022, and the Bearcats earned 2nd place in the league during the 2023 Beach Volleyball season. They secured first place in the gold bracket at the end-of-season tournament, with the duo of McKenzie Cobb/Olivia Heinbach named 1st team All League and Ashlee Wescom/Kayley Mills named 2nd Team All League. The 2024 season is scheduled to commence in February.

For those interested in becoming a Bearcat Beach Volleyball Sponsor, inquiries can be directed to Coach Vickie at vwerling@pasoschools.org or by phone at (805) 610-5778.

Share To Social Media