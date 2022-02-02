Paso Robles School District, board, teacher’s union announce ‘tentative agreement’

Agreement includes 4-percent salary increase, increase in health and welfare contribution, payment to assist with rising health care costs

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, along with the school board of trustees, and Paso Robles Public Educators, announced they have collectively reached a “tentative agreement,” regarding a salary increase and other terms.

They released the following joint press release on Tuesday afternoon:

Paso Robles Joint School District, on behalf of the Board of Trustees, and Paso Robles Public Educators (PRPE) have reached a “tentative agreement.” Superintendent Curt Dubost states, “We are grateful to the participants of both negotiation teams for their focused efforts to bring this settlement together.” He also added, “He is thankful for the support of the Board of Trustees and their focus on fiscally responsible decision making while balancing the needs and concerns of our teachers.”

The negotiations process began last spring and has continued throughout the school year. It is important to note the ever-changing funding factors from both the state and federal sources and increased cost of living as the main sources of discussion during this process.

PRPE President Justin Pickard states, “I am proud of both teams working together to reach our goal of supporting our certificated personnel. It is important to retain and attract highly qualified employees in our schools and this agreement is a testament to that sentiment.”

The tentative agreement includes a retroactive 4-percent salary increase for the 2021-22 school year, an annual increase in health and welfare contribution of $514 ongoing, and a one-time $1,000 off-schedule payment to assist with the rising health care costs. Additionally, there were added stipends for hard-to-fill positions such as special education teachers and bilingual educators. Lastly, a column was added to the speech and language pathologist salary schedule.

PRPE will be taking this tentative agreement to their membership over the next week, and the district is hopeful for school board approval on Feb. 22, 2022, at the regularly scheduled board meeting. Both Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and Paso Robles Public Educators look forward to continuing their focus on serving the diverse needs of our student population and are encouraged by the partnership and commitment our employees have to make a difference in the lives of our students every day.

– Sent on Behalf of PRJUSD and PRPE Negotiation Team

