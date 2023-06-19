School district oversight committee accepting applications

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is now accepting applications to serve on the Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

The purpose of the committee is to inform the public concerning the expenditure and uses of the district’s bond measure revenues. The committee’s legal charge is to actively review and report on the expenditure of taxpayer money for school construction in accordance with voter-approved projects.

To learn more about this committee click here.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered as a candidate. Potential members may not be an employee or officials of PRJUSD and may not be a vendor, contractors, or consultants to the district.

Submit an application by clicking the links below:

Click here to view the application in Engish

Click here to view the application in Spanish

Share To Social Media