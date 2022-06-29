Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 30, 2022
School district conducts workshop for potential school board candidates 

Posted: 6:16 am, June 29, 2022 by News Staff

About 25 people attended yesterday’s workshop including several current board members

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District conducted a workshop yesterday for people interested in running for a position on the school board.

Educator Don Clickard of the Atascadero Unified School District Board of Trustees talked to the interested parties about the commitment and responsibilities of the trustees. Clickard served as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent, and president of the Atascadero School District over his career.

After he and a representative of the SLO County Education Department described the function and responsibilities of a trustee.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gaviola described the students, schools, and programs in the Paso Robles School District.

There are five trustee positions that will be on the ballot in November.

About 25 people attended yesterday’s workshop including several current board members.

