School district distributing laptops in preparation for distance learning

–This week, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is distributing Chromebooks and laptops to students in anticipation of the first day of distance learning, Thursday, Aug. 20.

On Monday, Flamson Middle School passed out Chromebooks to incoming 7th graders. Parents lined their cars through the parking lots and onto Spring Street to receive the computers. Unfortunately, a last-minute decision to hand out Chromebooks at neighboring Bauer-Speck Elementary School on Monday exacerbated the traffic congestion. Initially, the district planned to pass out laptops and Chromebooks at elementary schools on the first day of school, but that was changed late last week. It created a traffic jam on Spring Street where parents for both schools waited in line to pick up the computers. Because of the hot weather, Flmason staff took a break from 2-4 Monday afternoon, and by then the line of cars dissipated.

On Monday, Flamson M.S. Principal Tim Vincent received permission from SLO County Health Officer Penny Borenstein to allow parents to park their cars and get the Chromebooks from staff inside school buildings Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information, go to the school’s website at PasoSchools.org.

Share this post!

email

Related