School district holds job fair at district office

District has over 40 positions available for certificated and classified staff

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District held a job fair Wednesday afternoon at the district office.

New Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Paso Robles School District Shauna Ames says the district has over 40 positions available for certificated and classified staff. They include jobs in food service, transportation, custodial positions, para-educators, and other positions. Bus drivers are especially in demand.

“We had a steady stream of job applicants,” Ames says. “Over thirty people showed up, which is great for the district.”

She said if people were not able to attend the job fair, they can go to the PRJUSD website, look over the positions available, and submit an application. They can also go to the website Edjoin.org. She says they are always updating the job listings.

For more information on how to find a job with the district, contact the district human resources department.

