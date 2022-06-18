School district hosting forum, meeting for prospective board members

Meeting to be held June 28 at district office board room

– Paso Robles community members who are interested in running for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Governing Board are invited to an informational meeting about the election process, the new district maps for running for office and voting, the role of a school board trustee, and information about students and the school district. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 28 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Paso Schools’ District Office Board Room: 800 Niblick Road.

The Nov. 8 Gubernatorial Election will include four open seats for trustees of the school district. This year is the first year of voting using “by-trustee Areas” versus an “at-large” process.

There will be three four-year terms for trustees in the newly-formed trustee areas one, two, and four. Additionally, voters will choose a trustee for the remaining two years of a four-year term to replace the at-large seat of a trustee that resigned in 2021.

The qualifications required for a candidate to run for school board trustee are as follows:

• Must be at or over the age of 18

• Registered to vote at their address within the school district boundary; and

• Live within the by-trustee area 1, 2, or 4 for a 4-year term (maps can be found at www.pasoschools.org) or

• Live within the school district boundary for a 2-year at-large term.

Elections information, general important dates for candidates, and color copies of the by-trustee area maps will be available at the candidate’s forum.

For more information, contact Executive Assistant to the Superintendent Theresa Braden at tlbraden@pasoschools.org.

