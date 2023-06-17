School district hosting job fair next week

Focus is on hiring special education paraeducators

– Paso Robles Joint Unified will hold a recruitment Job Fair/Career Expo on June 22, 2-5 p.m., in the District Office Board Room at 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, with a focus on hiring special education paraeducators.

Special education paraeducator positions are open for next school year. These positions are for individuals who want to work directly with children and as part of a team. They support students with special needs to meet their goals and increase achievement. Experience working with students with special needs is desired, but not required for all positions. Staff will be on-site to guide applicants through the entire hiring process.

Attendees serious about getting a job and looking forward to a possible on-the-spot interview should come prepared with a government-issued ID, proof that they are qualified to work in the United States, a resume, and references. Paso Robles Joint USD is an equal opportunity employer.

Find the district’s current job openings on the district’s website at www.pasoschools.org/employment.

