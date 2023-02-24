School district issues statement on unauthorized use of logo

District did not authorize the use of logo for campaign purposes, does not support or endorse any candidate for elective office

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has issued a statement regarding the unauthorized use of its logo in campaign materials for a candidate running for the Paso Robles Joint School District Board of Trustees. The district reportedly received complaints from concerned citizens about the use of the logo on campaign signs and advertisements by both the candidate and a separate group supporting that candidate.

In response, the district clarified that it did not authorize the use of its logo for campaign purposes and that it does not support or endorse any candidate for elective office. State law prohibits the district from using its resources to support or oppose candidates for office.

The district has requested that the candidate immediately cease using its logo for campaign purposes. Moreover, it will continue to expend district resources and pursue all appropriate actions to ensure that its logo is only used with proper authorization, according to a press release.

The district’s statement emphasized that it is committed to maintaining neutrality in the electoral process and ensuring that all candidates for office have an equal opportunity to campaign.

No further information is available at this time.

