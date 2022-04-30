School district lists swimming pool for sale on auction site

Pool is currently at auction until May 20

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is currently offering a Myrtha competition-size warm-up pool for sale on GovDeals, an online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment.

For more than 60 years, Myrtha Pools, a world-leading commercial pool manufacturer, has been providing state-of-the-art, customizable aquatic attractions to a worldwide consumer base. Myrtha Pools is the Olympic standard for swimming and other aquatic sports, and guarantees its customers sound structural designs.

The unused industrial size Myrtha Pool is a competition-size warm-up pool that was purchased new by the school district in 2018, but never put into service. The pool is currently at auction until Friday May 20 and is being sold with its original packaging and the following features:

Freestanding 25yd x 65’ structure with depth from 3’6” to 5’

Competition gutters

All waterproofing elements and accessories

A Myrtha Pool warranty

“The pool does require a separately furnished or already installed foundation system, plumbing, mechanical systems, and deck, plus safety accessories to function as a complete package permittable within California or elsewhere in the US,” said a Paso Robles Joint Unified District Representative. “Since we couldn’t put this pool to use, we’re hopeful that the next owner will be able to utilize this amazing pool.” GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

Serious buyers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to inspect the Myrtha Pool prior to placing any bids. To bid on this pool, or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account by completing the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

Advertisement

Related