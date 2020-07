School district meeting will look at plans for upcoming return to school



–Wednesday evening, July 15 at 6 pm, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Curt Dubost and Director of Student Services Nate Maas will be holding a live-streamed conversation surrounding the district’s planning for the upcoming return to school.

Tune in through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTG5DZtaQn-Mo3IGcohE2Mw

