School district recruiting for oversight committee

Applications are now available and being accepted until all positions have been filled

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees is seeking candidates to fill seats in the Measure M Bond Citizen’s Oversight Committee. Applications are now available and being accepted until all positions have been filled. For more information on the committee and open vacancies, visit the citizen’s oversight committee website page.

The passage of Measures M Bond in Nov. 2016, under the provisions, requires a bond oversight committee. The committee, while required by law, serves a vital role to the community and its taxpayers in reviewing expenditures of current projects and informing the public concerning the use of Measures M bond funds.

The committee must have at least seven members and represent specific segments of the community. Of the seven members, there must be five required community representations as specified on the application. The board shall have sole discretion to select and appoint committee members and to determine its final size. Members will serve two-year terms and no more than three consecutive years.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered as a candidate for the committee, may not be an employee or official of the PRJUSD, and may not be a vendor, a contractor, or a consultant to the district. PRJUSD committee seats will provide the PRJUSD Board of Trustees and community with invaluable information. Interested candidates must submit a completed citizen’s oversight committee application online, or one may be picked up at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office located at 800 Niblick Road. The application must be received by PRJUSD, either in person or electronically. The application can be emailed directly to Elena Davis at esdavis@pasoschools.org.

District staff will interview all qualified applicants. Selected candidates will then be agenized for the board of trustees’ approval and appointment to the committee.

For any questions regarding the selection process or of the committee itself, contact the district office at (805) 769-1000 extension 30105 or email Elena Davis at esdavis@pasoschools.org.

