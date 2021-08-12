School district releases guide to return to full in-person instruction

Guide released for parents, guardians, and students

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District recently announced that all district schools will return to offering full-day instruction, five days a week, along with recess, after-school programs, lunch and meal breaks with classmates, athletics, and extracurricular activities this fall. All schools have upgraded air filtration and/or replacement frequency and necessary supplies including masks and personal protective equipment. Face masks and daily health checks will be required.

According to the California Department of Public Health, face masks are mandated while students and staff are indoors on school sites.

The district has put together academic, social, and safety plans and requirements for this school year:

Click here to view the guide in English.

Click here to view the guide in Spanish.

-Information sent by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

