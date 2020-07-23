Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 23, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Paso Robles School District reopening guide available for review
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles School District reopening guide available for review 

Posted: 5:49 am, July 23, 2020 by News Staff

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District logo

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s guide for safely reopening schools guide is available for review (in English and Spanish) for parents, students and teachers. The guide has been reviewed by our county health department. The guide will be updated, as necessary, with the changing guidelines from the county and state.

Click here to see the guide: https://sites.google.com/pasoschools.org/reopen.

 



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.