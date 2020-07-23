Paso Robles School District reopening guide available for review

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s guide for safely reopening schools guide is available for review (in English and Spanish) for parents, students and teachers. The guide has been reviewed by our county health department. The guide will be updated, as necessary, with the changing guidelines from the county and state.

Click here to see the guide: https://sites.google.com/pasoschools.org/reopen.

Share this post!

email

Related