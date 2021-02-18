School district seeks candidates for Measure M oversight committee

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees is seeking candidates to fill vacant seats on the Measure M Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Appointment categories include taxpayers organization, business organization, senior citizen’ organization, parent/guardian with student currently enrolled in the district, parent/guardian with student currently enrolled in the district and participates in a PTA and member-at-large.

The passage of the Measure M Bond in Nov. 2016, under the provisions, requires a bond oversight committee. The committee serves a vital role to the community and its taxpayers in reviewing expenditures of current projects and informing the public concerning the use of Measures M bond funds.

Pursuant to Section 15282 of the Education Code, the committee must have at least seven members and represent specific segments of the community. The board shall have sole discretion to select and appoint committee members. The committee shall consist of at least seven members with five required community representations as specified on the application. Members who are appointed will serve two-year terms and no more than three consecutive years.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered as a candidate for the committee, may not be an employee or official of the PRJUSD, and may not be a vendor, contractor, or consultant to the district.

Interested candidates must submit a completed application for appointment to the committee.

Applications can be found on the district’s website here, or one may be picked up/dropped off at the PRJUSD Administration Office located at 800 Niblick Road, between 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Applications may also be emailed to msilva@pasoschools.org. They will be accepting applications continuously or until a committee may be formed.

For general questions on the application, contact the district office at (805) 769-1000 ext. 30105 or email Monica Silva at msilva@pasoschools.org.

