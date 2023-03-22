School district sends out vote-by-mail ballots for special election

Voters will begin receiving their ballots in the coming days

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has sent out approximately 31,000 vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters in the district for the special election. The initial mailing was dropped off at the United States Postal Service Goleta Distribution Center, and voters will begin receiving their ballots in the coming days. Newly registered voters or those who updated their voter registration information after the initial mailing will receive their ballots next week. Each ballot packet includes an official ballot, a voter information guide, and a voting instruction page with an “I Voted” sticker.

Voters are reminded to sign and seal their ballot envelopes before mailing them in the provided postage-paid envelope, returning them to any official vote-by-mail ballot drop box, or bringing them to one of the two county election offices in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo. On Election Day, they can also return their ballots to any polling place. To track their ballots, voters can sign up for a free service called BallotTrax provided by the Secretary of State, which sends notifications via text, email, or phone message regarding the tracking of the ballot envelope.

For more information, voters can visit the county elections website at www.slovote.com or contact the elections office at elections@co.slo.ca.us or (805) 781-5228.

Share To Social Media