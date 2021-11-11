School district shares ‘next steps’ for improvement and support for LGBQT+ students

Steps will include actions such as bystander bullying training, safe changing rooms and restrooms for trans students

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District this week shared the “next steps on PRJUSD continuous improvement and support for LGBQT+ students” in a letter that was sent to parents and students. The letter reads as follows:

We applaud our Paso Robles High School students who participated in the recent “Coming Out Against Hate” community forum and recognize their leadership and courage in speaking out for a more inclusive school environment. We understand that LGBTQ+ students face enormous social and emotional pressures, and are more likely to experience anxiety, stress, depression, and suicidal thoughts. We care about each and every one of our students and we will not compromise on the health, welfare, and safety of any student. In this current environment, we will especially dedicate our efforts to ensuring the health, welfare, and safety of our LGBTQ+ students.

In keeping with the PRJUSD’s promise of continuous improvement, we commit to a comprehensive approach aligned to the required legal protections to address the needs of our LGBTQ+ students. All students need and deserve schools to be safe places.

We plan to achieve the following goals by the end of the school year while working closely with students, staff, and regional stakeholders:

Creation of a PRHS Task Force including student representatives, teachers, regional stakeholders, and administrators, to provide feedback on district progress and goals. (Title IX) Access to safe changing areas and restrooms for transgender students with greater communication and education to students and the community. (AB 1266) Training for school staff on the knowledge, attitudes, and skills to make schools safe and supportive for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning students. (BP 5145.9) Bystander training to eliminate bullying on campus. (AB 2291) Education of students, staff, and the community on the rights of our LBGTQ+ students on our school sites (BP 5145.9) Commitment to a consistent disciplinary system regarding hateful actions and increased communication among our students and community (BP 5145.3 and BP 5131.2) Curricular audit of the teaching of marginalized groups in our history/social studies curriculum. (Senate Bill 48/ FAIR ACT: Fair, Accurate, Inclusive, and Respectful Education Act, California Healthy Youth Act, and SB 71), and if found inadequate will address immediately. A fully developed, and communicated, tiered system of support for social-emotional needs for our LBGTQ+ students (BP 5145.9)



We are thankful for this opportunity to work with our students, staff, parents, and stakeholders with the goal of creating a supportive and safe school setting for all our students.

Curt Dubost, Superintendent

Jen Gaviola, Deputy Superintendent

Anthony Overton, Principal

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related