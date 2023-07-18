School district to discuss 36th Street campus at upcoming meeting

Public encouraged to attend, give feedback

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a Special Board meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, starting at 6 p.m., to talk about the status of the 36th Street campus, Georgia Brown Elementary. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center at the Paso Robles High School to accommodate many attendees.

Live streaming will be available, and the community can follow along live on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/PRJUSDBroadcasts.

During the board of trustees meeting on June 13, families from Georgia Brown made themselves present and in support of their school. The district completed a required geological soil investigation due to the possibility that a fault line may exist under the Georgia Brown campus. The outcome of the study confirmed that a seismic anomaly exists. A structural engineer examined all existing buildings on the 36th Street campus to determine any reasons to consider any danger, and there was no immediate need to move to another campus.

During public comment, a family from Georgia Brown asked for a break from all work and an objective process that would allow family and community voices to be heard before moving forward on any final decisions regarding the campus. After much discussion, the board directed staff to set a special board meeting devoted solely to soliciting public input.

The community is encouraged to attend. Spanish translation services will be available.

