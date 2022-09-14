School district to provisionally appoint trustee

Board accepting applications to fill this position

– On Aug. 26, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Supervisors Trustee Chris Bausch filed his resignation from the board with the San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools, effective immediately.

To avoid a projected cost of over $200,000 for a special election, the board voted Tuesday night to fill the trustee vacancy by provisional appointment. Beginning now and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, the board will be accepting applications to fill this position. Applications may be found at the district office or on the homepage and board of trustees pages of www.pasoschools.org. Applicants must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, at least 18 years old, and a registered voter within school boundaries.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the board will meet in open session to review all applications to determine which candidates are legally eligible to serve as a board member per the education code. Interviews will take place at a special board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with the time to be determined depending on the number of eligible candidates. The board’s appointment of this position will take place on or before the Oct. 11 regularly scheduled board meeting, at which time the new appointee will be seated.

Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the district office. To be considered, the application must be received in the district office at 800 Niblick Road in Paso Robles by 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28. Any application received after 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 will not be accepted.

For more information about this topic, contact Paso Robles Joint School District Superintendent Curt Dubost at (805) 769-1000 or cdubost@pasoschools.org.

