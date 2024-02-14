School district votes to move dual immersion program

Board also approves construction bid for aquatic center

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees met last night to discuss the future of the dual immersion program at Georgia Brown Elementary.

After being presented with options for the next school year and potential re districting of boundaries, the board voted to 5-2 in their decision to house the dual immersion program at Lewis Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year.

Flamson Middle School will be converted into a joint junior high school and all incoming 6th graders will stay at their respective elementary schools.

The board also chose to adopt the second presented option for school boundaries regarding incoming kindergarten which would expand Kermit King elementary schools boundaries into the current Georgia Brown area. The two opposing votes for this decision were from Trustees Kenny Enney and Joel Peterson.

The board also voted 5-2 in favor of approving the final construction bid for the new aquatics center at Paso Robles High School.

-Report and photo by Anthony Reed

