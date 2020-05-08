School psychologist, high school principal honored by school district 

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has named Mario Holland, School Psychologist, Student Support Services Employee of the Year, and Anthony Overton, Paso Robles High School Principal, Rookie of the Year.
