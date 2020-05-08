Paso Robles News|Friday, May 8, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » School psychologist, high school principal honored by school district
  • Follow Us!

School psychologist, high school principal honored by school district 

Posted: 6:47 am, May 8, 2020 by News Staff

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has named Mario Holland, School Psychologist, Student Support Services Employee of the Year, and Anthony Overton, Paso Robles High School Principal, Rookie of the Year.

Watch this Youtube video about the nominees:

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 6,207 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.