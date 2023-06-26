Paso Robles News|Monday, June 26, 2023
School resource police officers support local youth over summer months 

Posted: 6:50 am, June 26, 2023 by News Staff

School resource police officers continue to support local youth over summer

Police department shares photos

– School resource officers from the Paso Robles Police Department have been busy this summer continuing to support local youth by participating and assisting in local summer schools, specialty training, the Junior Giants League, as well with as San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at its annual youth summer camps.

The PRPD share photos of the participating officers on its Facebook page last Friday:

 

