School resource police officers support local youth over summer months

Police department shares photos

– School resource officers from the Paso Robles Police Department have been busy this summer continuing to support local youth by participating and assisting in local summer schools, specialty training, the Junior Giants League, as well with as San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at its annual youth summer camps.

The PRPD share photos of the participating officers on its Facebook page last Friday:

