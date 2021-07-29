School supplies and backpack drive on for Templeton Middle School

–The Link Family Resource Center is sponsoring a school supply and backpack drive for Templeton Middle School. The community is being asked to donate backpacks filled with school supplies that will be given out to students in need. The drive, coordinated by Link Family Advocate Maria Shira runs from August 9-12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Bring a backpack filled with the following school supplies to the Templeton Middle School located at 925 Old County Rd, Templeton. Leave the filled backpacks in the bin outside the office. The requested school supplies are:

No. 2 pencils with erasers

Colored pencils

Pencil pouch

Self-contained pencil sharpener

Highlighting markers

Glue stick

Blunt scissors

Binder paper

Earbuds or headphones

Shira said she got the idea for the backpack project from families she knows that are struggling financially. “Some have lost their jobs and others have been effected by COVID-19,” she said. “I don’t think kids should suffer or be left behind.” This is the first year for this backpack program and Shira hopes to see it grow in the future. “As a Family Advocate working for Link, it’s part of my job to find ways to support our families and this is one way I saw to help.”

The Link is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves children, youth and families in San Luis Obispo County. Their mission is to foster a safe, healthy, and thriving community by linking children, youth, and families with programs and services to address their unique needs. The Link is a community leader in child welfare and education services and aims to keep families united while engaging in child abuse prevention.

Backpacks will be distributed to families on August 13. For more information about the program, call Shira at (805) 502-9724.

