Schools closed today due to storms 

– Several schools in the San Luis Obispo County area will be closed on Friday, due to the anticipated storm that is expected to hit the area.

The schools that will be closed on Friday include Paso Robles Joint Unified, Templeton Unified, Atascadero Unified, Coast Unified, San Luis Coastal, Cayucos Elementary, and Guadalupe Union school districts. Additionally, Old Mission School and Mission Prep in San Luis Obispo and Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach will also be closed.

Administration teams are working on how the district will make up for the loss of academic minutes. The district is scheduled to resume school on Monday, March 13.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, in coordination with the County Office of San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles Police and Fire, has advised residents not to use roads in Paso Robles unless it is absolutely necessary between 8 a.m. and noon during the peak rain.

Cuesta College campuses will also be closed.

Hearst Castle and other local area state parks will also be closed today to “protect life and property and allow staff to respond to anticipated storm damage.” Visitors holding ticket reservations for Hearst Castle on Friday or any additional closed days will be eligible for full refunds by calling Reserve California at (800) 444-4445 or online at www.HearstCastle.org.

In the 36-hour period ending on Saturday morning, the National Weather Service, NOAA, and other weather forecasting agencies are predicting as much as 10 inches of rain in northern San Luis Obispo County and possibly up to 15 inches in the Santa Lucia Mountain range, including at Rocky Butte. Possible flooding is expected in low-lying areas such as beaches, estuaries including Washburn and Morro Bay, and coastal creeks.

On Thursday, County Superintendent of Schools James Brescia recommended all schools within San Luis Obispo County either modify or close due to safety concerns for students, families and employees:

At 11:00 this morning 3/9/23, the County Office of Emergency Services issued a briefing on the upcoming Weather Emergency. It was reported that the weather models indicate intensity and rainfall for this storm similar to that of January 9-10.

Because of safety concerns for students, families, and employees, I recommend that all San Luis Obispo County schools modify schedules or close for Friday, March 10, 2023. The final decision regarding temporary schedule modifications or safety closure rests with the local administration and governing board.

San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services. The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education works with local and state agencies to provide up-to-date public safety information and coordinate potential school emergency responses. For the latest information on evacuation orders and emergency response, please visit: Please monitor your local district, charter, private, or parochial school websites for additional information.

James Brescia

