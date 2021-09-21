Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Scouts help cleanup Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Scouts help cleanup Paso Robles 

Posted: 6:09 am, September 21, 2021 by News Staff

scout groupsScouting groups team up with Earth Shine

–On Saturday, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 60, Troop 1602 and Cub Scout Pack 92 combined efforts with Earth Shine to help clean up a small part of Paso. The troops spent several hours picking up trash in the riverbed around Niblick bridge. They managed to pull out several bags of litter at the end of their day. Cub Scout Pack 92 helped to pick up trash at Sherwood Park off Scott Street.

earth shine group

Community Service is one of the many opportunities provided to kids in scout groups throughout the year. Earth Shine is a central coast organization that has several opportunities to help clean up our area. Visit https://earthshineorg.com for more cleanup dates.

Email pasopack92@gmail.com for more information about the scouts.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.