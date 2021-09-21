Scouts help cleanup Paso Robles

Scouting groups team up with Earth Shine

–On Saturday, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 60, Troop 1602 and Cub Scout Pack 92 combined efforts with Earth Shine to help clean up a small part of Paso. The troops spent several hours picking up trash in the riverbed around Niblick bridge. They managed to pull out several bags of litter at the end of their day. Cub Scout Pack 92 helped to pick up trash at Sherwood Park off Scott Street.

Community Service is one of the many opportunities provided to kids in scout groups throughout the year. Earth Shine is a central coast organization that has several opportunities to help clean up our area. Visit https://earthshineorg.com for more cleanup dates.

Email pasopack92@gmail.com for more information about the scouts.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related