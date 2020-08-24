Screenings of Patagonia’s ‘Public Trust’ and short film available this weekend

–SLOMotion and Central Coast State Parks Association will be co-hosting a virtual screening and limited in-person screening both on Saturday, Aug. 29th, 7 p.m. Limited in-person screening, outside at Central Coast Brewery. All donations from the screening will go to benefitting the CCSPA – an organization that works to protect the public lands of the Central Coast.

Tickets to both are available at ​slomotionfilm.com.

There will be a short, with a feature afterward​:

A Field Guide To Losing Your Friends​ is a short film that truly emphasizes the important healing found in nature. Well known writer and influencer, Tyler Dunning, visits all 59 National Parks to get over losing his best friend in a tragic accident. Heartfelt and beautiful, this ​film will have a Q&A with Tyler Dunning.

Public Trust​ is a new, not yet released, Patagonia film, directed by David Garrett Byars and executive produced by Robert Redford and Patagonia founder, Yvon Chouinard. The film​ delves into the polarized environmental politics in Washington, D.C., and at state capitols throughout the country, but contends that we’re not as polarized on the subject of public lands as politicians and corporations would have us believe. Instead, it argues—or, at least,​ ​bets—that the vast majority of Americans favor the long-term ecological health of our parks and monuments over short-term resource extraction. Public Trust ​makes a strong case that instead of trying to protect our public lands, politicians and profit-seeking corporations are pursuing their own interests to shape public-land policy. This film follows the people who are fighting back to protect our 640 million acres of public lands so future generations can share the American experience and heritage that they provide.​ ​Full review at Outside Magazine​. This film will have a Q&A with director David Byars.

