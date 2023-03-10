Search underway for possible victims in rising Salinas River waters

Rising river levels could prompt bridge closures

– The Paso Robles Fire Department and a California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter are currently conducting a search for possible victims in the Salinas River from the Niblick Road bridge. The search comes after reports of two males and a dog stranded in the river behind Kohls, prompting fire and medics to be dispatched to the scene.

The search is ongoing and no further details have been released at this time.

Residents have been advised that the river level is also expected to rise at the 13th Street bridge, with the city announcing that it will be closed if the level reaches 29 feet. The river is at 25.66 ft as of 10 a.m.

Click here to view current Salinas River levels.

