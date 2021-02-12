Season rainfall total for Paso Robles at 7.37-inches

–Paso Robles received trace amounts of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The Paso Robles water yard downtown recorded .01 inches of rain Friday morning. The season total for rainfall in Paso Robles is currently at 7.37 inches.

Partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain is in the forecast for this weekend and into early next week.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

