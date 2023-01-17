Season rainfall total reaches 18.25 inches

Total surpasses seasonal average by more than four inches

– Paso Robles measured .10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 18.25 inches. On Monday morning, .58 inches of rainfall was measured over the prior 24 hours, 1.12 inches was measured Sunday morning, and .38 inches was measured Saturday morning.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Clearer skies are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, with the exception of a chance of trace amounts of rain on Wednesday night.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 87% capacity as of Tuesday morning and Lake San Antonio is at 32% capacity. Click here to view current local lake levels.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River level is currently at 17.2 feet as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Road closures

Numerous roads and bridges remained closed throughout San Luis Obispo County. See the county’s updated map here for details.

North River Road from Union to Wellsona roads remains closed in Paso Robles. See the city’s updated map here for details.

