Season rainfall total reaches 18.41 inches, sprinkles in forecast 

Posted: 7:49 am, January 30, 2023 by News Staff

rainfall paso robles

Trace amounts of rainfall in the forecast multiple days this week

– Paso Robles measured .10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 18.41 inches.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

weather forecast

Trace amounts of rain are in the forecast for Paso Robles this week on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, only 1/2 inch of rain is forecasted for the Central Coast through mid-Feb:

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 86% capacity as of Friday and Lake San Antonio is at 37% capacity. Click here to view current local lake levels.

 

