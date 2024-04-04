Season rainfall total reaches 18.94 inches

Chance of rain in the forecast again today, tomorrow

– Paso Robles measured .05 inches of rain this morning from the past 24 hours, bringing the current season rainfall total to 18.94 inches.

The Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles.

Weather Underground is predicting a chance of additional rainfall today, up to .15 inches, as well as a chance of rain and thunderstorms tomorrow.

