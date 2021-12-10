Season rainfall total reaches 2.19-inches, freeze watch in effect

Freeze watch will go in effect overnight

–This morning, the Paso Robles Water Yard recorded .05-inches of rain, bringing the total to 2.19-inches for the season. Next week North County could see considerable amounts of rain, up to two inches in total, according to Weather Underground. Click here to view a weather forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Paso Robles in effect from midnight tonight to 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected in the San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Cuyama Valley.

The NWS warns that frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page. Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related