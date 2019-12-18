Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 19, 2019
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Season rainfall total reaches 5.18-inches
  • Follow Us!

Season rainfall total reaches 5.18-inches 

Posted: 6:37 am, December 18, 2019 by News Staff

Photo by reader Charlee Smith.

–Paso Robles recorded .04-inches of rain over the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 5.18-inches.

Click here to view Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.  Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

flooding near pine and 6th street

Photo taken on Pine and 6th Street near Robbins Field.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11″ from 1942 – June 2014. Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942. Click here for current Paso Robles weather forecasts.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.