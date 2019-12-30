Season rainfall total reaches 6.62-inches

–Paso Robles measured 0.27-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 6.62-inches. To view a forecast, click here.

Click here to view Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page. Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall.

Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11″ from 1942 – June 2014. Click here for Paso Robles rainfall records going back to 1942.

Share this post!

Related