Season rainfall total reaches 9.88-inches in Paso Robles

Sunny skies in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend

– This morning, the Paso Robles Water Yard measured .01-inches of rain over the past 24 hours. A total of .06-inches was recorded yesterday morning, and on Sunday, .04-inches was measured, bringing the current season rainfall total to 9.88-inches.

Sunny skies are in the forecast the rest of the week and into the weekend with no chance of rain, according to Weather Underground. Daytime highs should range in the upper 60s and into the low 70s.

Click here to view a full 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

