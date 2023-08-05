Sebastian’s General Store and Seaside Foods hosting grand opening

Public invited to grand opening event on Aug. 10

– Sebastian’s General Store and Seaside Foods has announced its grand opening on Aug. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store’s location at 442 SLO San Simeon Road in San Simeon.

The grand opening festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. with the unveiling of Sebastian’s General Store, a curated emporium that seeks to “embody the essence of San Simeon’s heritage.” Showcasing a wide array of locally sourced products, the store aims to provide residents and visitors with an authentic experience, rooted in the region’s history.

At 2:30 p.m., the event will reach its peak with the ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcome remarks. Guests, including local dignitaries and representatives from the business community, will be present to commemorate this milestone and officially inaugurate Sebastian’s General Store.

Following the ceremonial proceedings, a reception awaits all attendees. Deli partners, Seaside Foods, will be serving up a spread of treats for guests to partake in. Guests will also have the opportunity to partake in wine tastings, featuring a selection of wines by neighbors, Hearst Ranch Winery.

“We are delighted to invite the press to the grand opening of Sebastian’s General Store,” said Debra Saunders, the proprietor. “This store is not just a business venture; it is an embodiment of our love for this community and its heritage. We can’t wait to share the experience with everyone and create lasting memories together.”

