Second fire extinguished in riverbed over the weekend

Both fires caused by human activity

–Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to two small vegetation fires in the Salinas riverbed within 24-hours of each other over the weekend.

The first fire occurred on Friday at approximately 6:21 p.m. which was accessed off Navajo Ave. The fire was a small 10’ x 10’ area and was quickly extinguished by responding units from Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

The second fire occurred in the early morning hours Saturday at approximately 12:53 a.m. adjacent to Highway 101 northbound just south of Highway 46 east. Three fire engines, one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles, and one type III engine from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire responded to contain the fire.

The Paso Robles Police Department responded to assist with traffic control as one lane of Highway 101 was temporarily closed for the safety of fire personnel. The fire was mapped at .20 acres and was fully extinguished within one hour.

The fires were determined to be human-caused.

