Second phase begins for Traffic Way sidewalk, curb ramp improvements

Large trucks, trailers, and recreational vehicles should use alternative routes

–The second phase of safety improvements for Traffic Way begin this week for the sidewalk, curb ramps, and a portion of the roadway between the US 101 overcrossing and El Camino Real. Phase two of construction includes moving to the other side of the street along with the following updated construction schedule:

Monday/Tuesday, May 17-18: Roadway excavation and road base work on the north (westbound traffic lane)

Wednesday, May 19: Westbound traffic lane paving

Thursday, May 20: Reset traffic control to shift traffic to the south side of Traffic Way

Friday, May 21: Utility potholing

The biggest change citizens will see is that the north side of Traffic Way (with the exception of pavers and other minor items) will be largely completed, and the contractor will be shifting traffic control to allow for work to begin on the south side of the road. The contractor, Sosa Construction, has been good at communicating with property owners and has generally been able to accommodate specific needs (deliveries, reasonable access, etc.) if given some notification, according to the City of Atascadero.

These improvements are funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program, which focuses on the removal of barriers to pedestrian use and increases accessibility under the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). In addition to improving pedestrian mobility and accessibility through this corridor, the new sidewalks will match current city downtown area aesthetics including decorative pavers along the curb.

Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to the traffic signage and to plan for a little extra time if travel through the area is necessary. Large trucks, trailers, and recreational vehicles should use alternative routes when possible due to the tight, constrained conditions at the intersection of Traffic Way and El Camino Real. This project is on track to be completed in mid–June 2021.

