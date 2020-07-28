Second sheriff patrol deputy tests positive for COVID-19

–A second patrol deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy developed symptoms on July 23 while in quarantine at home for a known exposure to a person with COVID-19. The test came back positive on July 25. That now makes a total of five sheriff’s deputies who have tested positive for the virus: three correctional deputies and two patrol deputies. Four are recovering at home and one has returned to work. The sheriff’s office continues to monitor all staff for symptoms of COVID-19 a minimum of once per shift, and isolates and tests anyone with symptoms.

In the county jail, the total number of inmates who have tested positive remains at four, with no inmates testing positive over the weekend. Per public health guidelines, the outbreak at the jail will be considered over when there are no new cases in 14 days from the date of the last positive case, which is July 22. The sheriff’s office continues to quarantine, monitor, and test all exposed inmates.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

