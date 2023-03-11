Paso Robles News|Saturday, March 11, 2023
Second storm on the way next week 

Posted: 7:25 am, March 11, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt
Second storm on the way next week

A full Salinas River at the 13th Street Bridge in Paso Robles. Photo by Richard Mason.

Next few days should only see trace amounts of rainfall

– After experiencing heavy rain and flooding in recent days, residents in Paso Robles can look forward to some relief as the area is expected to receive only trace amounts of rainfall in the next few days.

However, residents are being warned to brace themselves for another storm that is expected to hit the county starting Monday evening, with an expected quarter inch of rain. Tuesday could see over 1.5 inches of rain. This comes after the area experienced heavy downpours and flooding this week, leading to road closures and other weather-related issues.

While the upcoming storm is not expected to be as severe as the previous one, residents are advised to stay vigilant and prepare accordingly.

More updates on the upcoming storm are expected to be released in the coming days.

weather forecast paso robles

Click here to view a 10-day weather forecast from Weather Underground. 

Lake Nacimiento is at 83 percent capacity as of Thursday. Lake San Antonio is at 43 percent.

Click here to view current lake levels.

A full Turtle Creek in Paso Robles. Photo by Richard Mason.

A full Turtle Creek in Paso Robles. Photo by Richard Mason.

 

Comments

