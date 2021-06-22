Second Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads show added at Vina Robles

Co-headline tour will conclude at Vina Robles Oct. 14 and 15

–Due to what Vina Robles Amphitheatre is calling, “overwhelming” demand, a second show has been added at Vina Robles on Oct. 15. Critically acclaimed rock bands, Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads; co-headline tour, “High and Mighty Tour,” will conclude at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 14 and 15 with special guest Hirie. Tickets for the October 15 show go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

About Sublime with Rome

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2010 by lead-singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson, and drummer Carlos Verdugo. The band is currently on tour in support of their hit 2019 album Blessings with singles Wicked Heart and Light On making a splash at alternative radio. Blessings is the band’s third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. In 2020 Sublime With Rome is dominating the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining 5K+ capacity rooms and major festivals worldwide. With fan-favorite hits such as Wrong Way, Santeria, Badfish, What I Got, Caress me Down, 40oz to Freedom and many more, the band’s concerts are pure sing-along enjoyment from the beginning to end.

About Dirty Heads

Following in the footsteps of their California brothers Sublime, Huntington Beach’s Dirty Heads mix hip-hop, reggae, and rock along with that laid-back So Cal attitude. The group formed in 2003 when punk rocker Dustin Bushnell (aka Duddy B) asked his friend, rapper Jared Watson (aka Dirty J), to collaborate on a project that would focus on positive vibes and infectious grooves. Watson added singing to his vocal skills, and with percussionist Jon Olazabal, an acoustic trio version of Dirty Heads began playing shows and building an audience.

Building on their renewed success, Dirty Heads enlisted a bevy of industry hitmakers to work on their self-titled 2016 follow-up, which — thanks to its mainstream appeal — again charted high on the Billboard Top 200. The following year saw the band drop its sixth studio album, Swim Team, featuring the singles “Vacation” and “Staloney.” Also included on the album was the track “So Glad You Made It,” featuring 311’s Nick Hexum. The single “Listen to Me” arrived in early 2019 and was later included on Dirty Heads’ Dave Cobb-produced seventh album Super Moon.

Note: All events are subject to existing state, county, and city health mandates regarding venue capacity as well as protocols for the implementation of safety in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, Vina Robles Amphitheatre reserves the right to cancel or postpone any event due to changing mandates and protocols or operational needs relating to safety compliance.

