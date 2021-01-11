Paso Robles News|Monday, January 11, 2021
Semester begins, meal service returns for Paso Robles students 

Posted: 6:51 am, January 11, 2021 by News Staff

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District logo

–The second semester for In the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District starts Monday, Jan. 11. Student meal service will begin again on Monday as well. Paso Robles schools will continue to offer meals for pick-up Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Culinary Arts Center – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
George Flamson Middle School – 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Paso Robles High School 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday meals will be available to each cohort of an elementary student as they leave campus.

The following practices must be followed: Parents/guardians/students must wear a mask when staff approaches the car at the pick-up locations. Staff will only distribute meals through the front driver or passenger windows. Per state mandates, masks are required in public settings.

